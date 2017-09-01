Birmingham man who allegedly shot girlfriend charged with attempted murder

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

An arrest has been made in the shooting of a Birmingham woman shot three times Wednesday at her residence.

Kenneth Scott Bozeman, 43, is charged with attempted murder. The Birmingham man who was arrested Wednesday had his bond set at $50,000 today. The case has been assigned to district Judge William “Tony” Bell, Jr. according to court records.

The victim was reportedly the suspect’s girlfriend, according to a report from Carol Robinson.

The victim who was shot in the chest, abdomen and groin was rushed to UAB Hospital. Robinson reported she was initially in critical condition.

The shooting happened at Pawnee Square Apartments on Pawnee Avenue near 29th Street South.