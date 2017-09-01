Chick-fil-A Trussville and Parkway East to host fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey victims

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Trussville and Parkway East Chick-fil-A Restaurants will host a fundraiser on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with 100 percent of the profits to benefit Chick-fil-A Chambers Town Center team members affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Mark Nichols, the franchisee of the Chick-fil-A Trussville and Parkway East stated in a press release about the fundraiser that his son, Brad, opened the Chick-fil-A Chambers Town Center in the Houston area two years ago, and now he has the opportunity to give back to his community and staff as they recover from the damages caused by Hurricane Harvey.

“Brad’s community is in Baytown, Texas and was devastated as 4-foot deep water surrounded this small town and destroyed many of his team member’s homes, cars and all their possessions,” Mark stated. “His team, although many of them displaced themselves, have been coming back to work this week to help donate Chick-fil-A food to the surrounding shelters.”

One of the directors, Nadji Harris, rounded up several friends (volunteers with no Chick-fil-A experience) on an airboat to get to the store, cook several thousand meals and then delivered them via airboat to the shelters in the community.

Those who would like to make a donation may do so by clicking here.