Clay-Chalkville wins home-opener

By Jon Benton

For The Tribune

In their home opener Friday, the Clay-Chalkville Cougars defeated the Bessemer City Tigers 43-20 behind Willie Miller’s arm and legs.

“We were making them work for everything that they got. The pounding can take a toll on a team,” Clay-Chalkville coach Drew Gilmer said.

Miller was the focal point of the offense, and he accounted for four touchdowns. Miller accumulated 234 yards through the air and three touchdowns on 16 of 26 passing. Wide receiver Rodrick McCloud caught two of those touchdown passes.

Clay had a dominant start to the game. The team’s first drive was a long one that ended in a 7-yard touchdown rush by Miller. The Cougar’s second drive required only one play to score, as Miller found Rodrick McCloud for a 49-yard touchdown reception.

The Cougars squandered several opportunities in the second quarter to put more points on the board as the team failed to capitalize on three Bessemer City turnovers: Two interceptions and a fumble. After getting the ball back, the team was only able to muster one score after the recoveries due to a missed field goal and a turnover on downs.

The Cougars cleaned up their play in the second half, scoring three touchdowns and a field goal to keep the lead firmly in hand.

Bessemer City’s only score of the first half came on a 7-yard rush from Marquis Johnson-Mason. The team would score twice in the fourth quarter, both as a result of touchdown rushes by quarterback Jason Foster.

Clay-Chalkville opens Region 6 play next Friday against Walker High School.