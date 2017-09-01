Emergency Interstate work planned for tonight on I-59

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Tonight there will be an Emergency Interstate Closure on I-59/20 between the Arkadelphia Road Interchange (Exit 123) and the I-65 Interchange (Exit 124). The closure is necessary to replace damaged Charter Cable.

The closure will be from 10 p.m. and should end by approximately 10:30 p.m. tonight.

Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area.