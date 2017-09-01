Huskies handle Callaway in season-opener

By David Knox

Sports Editor

TRUSSVILLE — Hewitt-Trussville rode its balanced — and explosive — offense to a 65-28 win over Callaway of Jackson, Miss., at Husky Field on Friday night to open the 2017 season.

The fourth-ranked Huskies trailed 6-0 early, but that was the only time they trailed Callaway (1-2).

Junior quarterback Paul Tyson threw four touchdown passes — three to Logan Pitts — in his regular-season debut. A three-headed running attack led by Elliott McElwain (two touchdowns), Antonio Reed (two TDs) and Cameron Bledsoe (one touchdown) racked up well over 200 yards.

The offensive line led by Pierce Quick, Ben Adams and others opened big holes for the running game and never let a Mississippian get near the quarterback.

“You‘ve got to give the credit up front,” Huskies coach Josh Floyd said. “I think that was the difference in the ballgame.”

Except for some big plays, the defense held its own against two big-time players — running back Le’Kenith Thompson and wide receiver Malik Heath.

Thompson gave the Chargers an early jump-start with a 66-yard run that led to Callaway’s only lead of the game. Quarterback Tyrese Winford found Cameron Mayberry for an 8-yard score and a 6-0 lead, stunning the Hewitt fans with 7:49 in the first quarter.

But Hewitt scored the next 30 points to take a 30-6 lead.

A wild-and-wooly scoring spree in the second period brought back visions of Manatee — Hewitt had a 13-6 lead after a quarter, but the Huskies and Chargers put on a show in the final 3:19 of the half — Hewitt scored 14 points but gave up 22, including a TD on the final play of the half.

The Huskies led 44-28 at the break.

Hewitt had 391 yards of offense in the first half, 218 of them thanks to Tyson’s passing. Callaway had 250, most of it on the ground courtesy of Thompson.

The second half was quieter. The Huskies defense had a big part in that, blanking Callaway. Turnovers were keys to that.

Malachi Moore picked off a Chargers pass at the 50 and took it to the Callaway 20. The Huskies stayed on the ground, and Reed crashed in from the 3 for the TD. Parker Colburn’s PAT made it 51-28.

Callaway drove the ball, mostly on the ground, to the Hewitt 7, but Cody Madison made a big play, recovering a fumble to halt the drive.

The Huskies wasted no time to put the game away. The big play was a 50-yard Tyson to Dazalin Worsham connection. Tyson hit Pitts for their third TD of the game, an 11-yard completion, making it 58-28 with 11:58 left in the game.

“They have some good individual players,” Floyd said. “But I was really proud that we shut them out in the second half. No doubt Malachi Moore’s play was a big play, changed the momentum.”

T.J. Alexander recovered a fumble that led to a score, Tyler Antkowiak and Creed Parker added interceptions, and Parker had another one called back due to penalty.

Simon Miskelley, Trevor Sisk and George Steele were among others who played well.

“The biggest thing I didn’t like was we had some penalties that kept drives alive,” Floyd said.

Myles Mason, the transfer from Pleasant Grove, did not play. Floyd did not elaborate on his absence.

The Huskies jump into region play next, hosting Gadsden City next Friday. The Titans (0-2) lost to Oxford on Friday after losing their opener to Spain Park.