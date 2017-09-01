Pinson Valley knocks off defending 6-A champs

By Carey Reeder

For the Tribune

Pinson Valley was victorious Friday night, winning 35-14 over the defending 6-A state champion Ramsay Rams.

With a strong defensive effort throughout the evening, the Indians were able to keep Ramsay out of the end-zone from the second quarter to the conclusion of the game.

Quarterback Bo Nix threw two touchdowns during the game, accounting for more than 120 yards through the air.

Ramsay had a dominate start, jumping up to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

“I thought we played well once we settled in to the game” coach Patrick Nix said after the game.

The offense gained momentum after Nix hit Jav Sharp for a 25-yard touchdown pass. Nix would continue his hot first half by completing a 47-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass as the first half expired.

The second half was no different for the Indians defense as it stifled Ramsay on every drive in which it appeared they were close to gaining momentum. Jackie Matthews, Raymond Womack and others played a valuable role in holding the Rams scoreless throughout the second half. The Indians defense was also responsible for three interceptions during the game.

As the defense played well, the running game began to open up for the Indians. Backfield by committee was the story throughout the game as Henderson, Sharp and Chaverst split rushing duties, together running for more than 150 yards. The Indians were able to punch it into the endzone three times in the second half, one by Nix and two by Chaverst, to extend the Pinson Valley’s lead to 35-14.

“We all played well throughout the night” coach Nix said. “Very proud of the way we battled back and got it done.”