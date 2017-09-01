Typewriter repair business owner temporarily trapped after truck strikes shop entrance

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A pickup truck crashed into a typewriter repair shop on 6th Avenue South in Birmingham today, according to a report from WTVM.com.

Billy Hagood, 82, the owner of Alabama Typewriter Company, reportedly became trapped inside his business after a Dodge Ram went through the store’s entrance.

Hagood wasn’t injured, but he had to wait about an hour before emergency crews could clear an entrance for the shop owner.

Another motorist said the wreck occurred as the driver of the truck fled after rear-ending her vehicle.