 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Typewriter repair business owner temporarily trapped after truck strikes shop entrance

Typewriter repair business owner temporarily trapped after truck strikes shop entrance

Posted by: Posted date: September 01, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A pickup truck crashed into a typewriter repair shop on 6th Avenue South in Birmingham today, according to a report from WTVM.com.

Billy Hagood, owner of Alabama Typewriter Company in Birmingham, was stuck in his shop temporarily today after a truck ran into his shop. (Photo courtesy of Jonathan Krohn)

Billy Hagood, 82, the owner of Alabama Typewriter Company, reportedly became trapped inside his business after a Dodge Ram went through the store’s entrance.

Hagood wasn’t injured, but he had to wait about an hour before emergency crews could clear an entrance for the shop owner.

Another motorist said the wreck occurred as the driver of the truck fled after rear-ending her vehicle.

 

Comments

  1. Marie Ash Jones says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Tracy Radney Steedley

  2. John Patterson says:
    September 1, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    I would suspect this to be fake news but—– YOU CANT MAKE THIS STUFF UP!

  3. Don J. Trantow says:
    September 2, 2017 at 12:46 am

    May not be fake news, but pic shows fake keyboard, cause it shows z between t & u instead of correct y.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top