5-year-old boy shot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM –An investigation is underway after a 5-year-old boy was shot in Birmingham on Saturday, Sgt. Bryan Shelton said.

The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Princeton Ave. S.W. The child was shot in the arm, Shelton said. He was transported to Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The boy was reportedly playing outside when shots were exchanged between two passing vehicles.

By the time police arrive to the scene, the suspects had fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call Birmingham police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.