Center Point falls at Shades Valley, 38-20

By Chris Megginson

For The Tribune

IRONDALE — The Center Point Eagles struck first for the second-straight week, but were unable to overcome Shades Valley in a 38-20 road loss.

TaCoby Trammell found Kelvin Cole on a 35-yard touchdown pass to put Center Point on the board with four minutes left in the first quarter. The drive was set up by an interception in the end zone three minutes earlier.

Shades Valley answered midway through the second quarter to go up 7-6 and again as time expired to go into halftime up 15-6.

Center Point answered to open the third quarter with a 9-yard touchdown pass, pulling within a point, 15-14, with 7:05 to go in the third. The Eagles intercepted the Mounties at the 1-yard line, but when the drive stalled, a bad snap on the punt resulted in a safety to make it 17-14 with 3:12 left to play in the third.

The Mounties and Eagles each added points in the final minute of the third quarter with Shades Valley taking a 24-14 lead, but Center Point answered in three plays with a 41-yard touchdown pass to pull within four, 24-20, entering the fourth quarter.

Shades Valley pulled away with two more touchdowns with 11 and 5 minutes to play.

Center Point (0-2) will host Carver High School on Friday for its home opener at Eagles Stadium.