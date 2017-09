Trussville Tribune staff reports

A child was shot today in Birmingham, according to an article by al.com reporter Carol Robinson.

Birmingham police reported that a 5-year-old boy was taken to Children’s of Alabama with a gunshot wound to the arm. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting took place at the 1800 block of Princeton Avenue S.W.

There are no suspects at this time, according to officials.