HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD ROUNDUP

Special to The Tribune

Here are the scores from Alabama high school football games

Class 7A

Auburn 17, Opelika 13

Baker 19, Vigor 13

Buckhorn 22, Hazel Green 21

Central-Phenix City 62, Fairfield 0

Fairhope 28, Foley 23

Hewitt-Trussville 65, Robert Calloway 28

Hoover 42, Meredian MS 7

Huffman 24, Parker 13

Huntsville 38, Decatur 28

James Clemens 26, Gardendale 14

Jeff Davis 23, Carver-Montgomery 12

Lee-Montgomery 28, Park Crossing 17

McGill-Toolen Catholic 15, Davidson 6

Mountain Brook 41, Helena 0

Murphy 42, Alma Bryant 14

Oak Mountain 28, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 27

Prattville 24, Stanhope Elmore 0

Spain Park 40, Muscle Shoals 7

Sparkman 48, Athens 11

Theodore 41, Mary Montgomery 6



Class 6A

Albertville 41, Arab 14

Austin 41, Bob Jones 14

Baldwin County 38, Gulf Shores 13

Benjamin Russell 28, Central-Clay County 14

Blount 42, Robertsdale 0

Brewer 32, Westminster Christian 13

Carver-Birmingham 31, Woodlawn 0

Clay-Chalkville 43, Bessemer City 20

Cullman 24, North Jackson 15

Dothan 22, Smiths Station 0

Fort Payne 34, Scottsboro 14

Hartselle 40, Lawrence County 0

Homewood 6, Vestavia Hills 0

Jackson-Olin 25, Central-Tuscaloosa 12

Jasper 35, Hueytown 7

John Carroll Catholic 27, Hayden 12

McAdory 34, Dallas County 0

Minor 22, Paul Bryant 19

Northridge 31, Tuscaloosa County 14

Northview 23, Enterprise 22

Oxford 41, Gadsden City 13

Pelham 30, Mortimer Jordan 15

Pell City 56, Childersburg 26

Pinson Valley 35, Ramsay 14

Russell County 16, Valley 6

Saraland 42, LeFlore 24

Selma 52, Southside-Selma 6

Shades Valley 38, Center Point 20

Sidney Lanier 54, Sumter Central 0

Spanish Fort 8, Daphne 7

Wetumpka 48, Eufaula 24

Class 5A

Alexandria 45, Jacksonville 17

Ardmore 15, Elkmont 7

Boaz 39, J.B. Pennington 27

Briarwood Christian 19, Chelsea 7

Calera 25, Bibb County 12

Carroll 39, Daleville 0

Citronelle 28, B.C. Rain 18

Corner 34, South Lamar 14

Crossville 47, Collinsville 28

Curry 28, St. John Paul II Catholic 0

Demopolis 34, Greensboro 0

East Limestone 21, West Limestone 19

Fairview 42, East Lawrence 7

Faith Academy 34, Bayside Academy 6

Greenville 34, Beauregard 31

Guntersville 35, Oneonta 6

Headland 14, Houston Academy 13

Jackson 40, Clarke County 26

Jemison 21, Chilton County 20

Lee-Huntsville 24, Grissom 23

Mae Jemison 45, Tanner 0

Marbury 31, Holtville 21

Moody 23, Springville 7

Pleasant Grove 47, Cordova 6

Shelby County 51, Holt 8

St. Clair County 52, Lincoln 49

St. Paul’s Episcopal 35, St. Stanislaus, MS 6

Sylacauga 17, Anniston 6

Talladega 18, Talladega County Central 6

Wenonah 39, Midfield 12

Williamson 34, Chickasaw 6

Class 4A

Alabama Christian 49, Elmore County 21

Andalusia 31, Trinity Presbyterian 14

Ashville 33, Ragland 32

Bullock County 58, Central-Hayneville 34

Callaway, GA 35, Handley 0

Central-Florence 41, Phillips 14

Dadeville 14, Reeltown 10

Dale County 34, GW Long 0

Danville 28, Falkville 27

DAR 57, Douglas 7

Deshler 35, Russellville 3

Dora 40, Carbon Hill 6

Escambia County 8, Wilcox Central 0

Fayette County 33, Brooks 20

Good Hope 41, Vinemont 0

Hale County 50, Winfield 18

Haleyville 54, Winston County 20

Hokes Bluff 30, Southside-Gadsden 7

Leeds 45, Cleburne County 28

Madison County 24, Etowah 8

Monroe County 26, A.L. Johnson 6

Montgomery Catholic 54, Prattville Christian 25

Oak Grove 26, Brookwood 22

Randolph 52, New Hope 12

Rogers 20, Lauderdale County 18

Saint James 30, Montgomery Academy 6

Saks 38, Walter Wellborn 14

Tallassee 28, W.S. Neal 13

Thomasville 36, Sweet Water 15

UMS-Wright 27, Charles Henderson 22

Wilson 42, West Point 24



Class 3A

American Christian 19, Sipsey Valley 7

Beulah 35, Spring Garden 6

Colbert County 44, Sheffield 27

Colbert Heights 30, Phil Campbell 0

Excel 38, Southern Choctaw 19

Flomaton 53, Billingsley 7

Fultondale 35, Tarrant 6

Geneva 27, McKenzie 14

Glencoe 28, Westbrook Christian 17

Gordo 21, Aliceville 20

Greene County 33, R.C. Hatch 26

Hillcrest-Evergreen 35, Linden 6

Holly Pond 34, Brindlee Mountain 18

Ider 39, Valley Head 16

Montevallo 21, West Blocton 14

North Sand Mountain 20, Cedar Bluff 13

Oakman 40, Lamar County 14

Ohatchee 33, White Plains 14

Piedmont 42, Cherokee County 20

Pike County 25, Elba 24

Pisgah 20, Locust Fork 14

Plainview 35, Sand Rock 21

Pleasant Valley 37, Gaston 6

Providence Christian 35, Samson 25

Randolph County 48, Barbour County 0

Slocomb 6, Rehobeth 0

Sylvania 27, Sardis 21

T.R. Miller 54, Opp 0

Weaver 47, BB Comer 16

West Morgan 47, Priceville 6

Wicksburg 41, Geneva County 9

Class 2A

Abbeville 28, Ashford 0

Cleveland 49, Southeastern 13 (Tuesday)

Cold Springs 13, Berry 7

Cottonwood 46, Red Level 8

Fayetteville 38, Central-Coosa 6

Fyffe 33, Geraldine 0

Goshen 28, Ariton 10

Horseshoe Bend 18, Donoho 3

J.U. Blacksher 59, Florala 7

Keith 49, Calhoun 0

LaFayette 26, Loachapoka 6

Lanett 21, Notasulga 6

Leroy 20, Satsuma 14

Luverne 58, Highland Home 26

Red Bay 53, Tharptown 7

Section 39, Gaylesville0

Sulligent 21, Hamilton 14

Washington County 25, Millry 0

West End 21, Susan Moore 19

Class 1A

Addison 40, Hanceville 6

Brantley 52, Straughn 7

Cherokee 21, Mars Hill Bible 14

Collinwood, TN 42, Shoals Christian 22

Coosa Christian 36, Appalachian 13

Georgiana 41, New Brockton 6

Hackleburg 48, Marion County 27

Houston County 44, Zion Chapel 0

Isabella 54, Verbena 6

Kinston 34, J.F. Shields 28

Lynn 21, Waterloo 6

Maplesville 36, Resurrection Catholic, MS 6

Marengo 60, Choctaw County 0

Meek 30, Hubbertville 13

Pickens County 25, Francis Marion 0

Pleasant Home 27, Fruitdale 0

R.A. Hubbard 18, Hatton 14

Victory Christian 47, Alabama School/Deaf 0

Vina 30, Brilliant 13

Wadley 47, Woodland 7

Woodville 43, Asbury 6