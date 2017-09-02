Mayors from Springville, Argo and Margaret discussing Western St. Clair Chamber of Commerce

By Tanna Friday

For the Tribune

ARGO — Mayors from Argo, Margaret and Springville are in the planning stages to discuss interest in developing a Western St. Clair Chamber of Commerce.

The idea, initiated by Springville Mayor William Isley, would provide support to the Springville Area Chamber of Commerce, benefit their over 50 current business and individual members and provide the businesses that are without a Chamber support and advocacy.

“By reaching out to the neighboring city’s businesses, economic development in all three areas get stronger. This will provide our communities and businesses with a better way to promote themselves, gain support and stir up volunteers,” Isley said.