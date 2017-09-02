Shooting outside Five Points South nightspot leaves 2 seriously wounded

Trussville Tribune staff reports

An early-morning shooting left two men wounded in the city’s Southside community.

The shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. in Five Points South outside on the side of The Break at the corner of 20th Street South and 10th Avenue, according to an article by reporter Carol Robinson

Both men were reportedly taken to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say there are no no suspects in custody.