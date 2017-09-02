 [fiatalert]
Shooting outside Five Points South nightspot leaves 2 seriously wounded

Posted by: Posted date: September 02, 2017

Trussville Tribune staff reports

An early-morning shooting left two men wounded in the city’s Southside community.

The shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. in Five Points South outside on the side of The Break at the corner of 20th Street South and 10th Avenue, according to an article by reporter Carol Robinson

Both men were reportedly taken to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say there are no no suspects in custody.

Comments

  1. Mitch Campbell says:
    September 2, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Sway Sauceda

  2. Michael Shane Humphryes says:
    September 2, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Brian Brooks

  3. Margie Mayhew says:
    September 2, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Kylie Michelle Snider

  4. Kylie Michelle Snider says:
    September 2, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    We haven’t gone down there in forever because it’s so sketch now. It’s a shame because it used to be so much fun

  5. Jacob Allen Hudson says:
    September 2, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Key word… BIRMINGHAM

  6. David Clements says:
    September 2, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    The original location on 7th was a fun place. It went to hell when they moved to 5 Pts.

  7. Jenny Elk Morgan says:
    September 2, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Brett Morgan…

  8. Jenny Elk Morgan says:
    September 2, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Should have tagged Patrick Falkner too!

