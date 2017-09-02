Springville drops opener at Moody, 23-7

By Chris Megginson

For The Tribune

Outsized upfront, Springville dropped its season opener to rival Moody, 23-7, Friday night at Tiger Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for Thursday, but postponed due to inclement weather.

“The separation in the game was their front six are very well-coached veterans and we return two guys who had any offensive line experience from tight end to tight end,” Steve Davis, Springville head coach said. “We could not get anything going. They really were physical up front and more experienced. The match-up was tough.”

The Moody Blue Devils jumped up on the Tigers, 10-0, in the first half and made it 17-0 in the third quarter before a snap over the punter’s head gave Springville good field position. Tigers’ quarterback Austin Hutcheson scored from 2-yards out and Ross Stanford added the PAT to put Springville on the board, 17-7.

Springville’s defense had multiple opportunities to flip the game as Moody recovered four of its own interceptions and had a potential interception dropped.

In the fourth quarter, Moody pinned the Tigers for negative yards several times, leaving Springville with 27 yards of total offense. Moody, which added another touchdown in the fourth quarter, finished the night with 98 yards on the ground and 200 total yards.

“I thought we did well defensively, we just gave up about four pass completions that were momentum changes for them,” Davis said.

Springville (0-1) will travel to Mortimer Jordan (0-1) on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.