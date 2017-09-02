Two former Cougars quarterbacks start behind center, help win season openers

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Two former Clay-Chalkville quarterbacks who were behind the center as starters for their teams this week turned in winning performances.

Hayden Moore took snaps as Cincinnati hosted Austin Peay Thursday as his Bearcats beat the Governors 26-14 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. He finished 17-for-28 for 151 yards.

Until he was hurt, Tyrrell Pigrome ran the offense today when Maryland upset Texas, 51-41 in the Longhorn’s home opener.

Although Pigrome’s first pass of the day was intercepted and returned for a touchdown, he finished 9-for-12 passing for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Because of an apparent leg injury, Pigrome was unable to finish the game. As Maryland led 37-34, true freshman Kasim Hill got the call to step in for Pigrome. The extent of Pigrome’s injury, for now, has not been reported.

Moore won the job a year ago as a sophomore, but injuries hurt his season. He won a tough battle to regain the job this spring and summer and was named the starter by coach Luke Fickell on Monday. Moore threw for 1,744 yards and 11 touchdowns, compared to seven interceptions, while completing 57.3 percent of his passes last season.

Pigrome, who made one career start as a freshman for the Terrapins, won the job in the spring and fall. “We try to make things as competitive as they can be in practice, with different situations; see how guys respond, how they react, and let them go do it,” coach D.J. Durkin told the Baltimore Sun. “Tyrrell did a great job throughout this camp. That’s how he earned the job.”