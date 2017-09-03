38-year-old man killed in Blount County crash
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
BLOUNT COUNTY –A single-vehicle crash at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday has claimed the life of a Decatur man.
The Alabama State Troopers reported that Kenneth Adam Owens, 38, was killed when the 2000 Pontiac Sunfire he was driving left the roadway on U.S. 31 and struck a tree.
Owens, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred four miles south of Garden City.
Nothing further is available as Alabama State Trooper continue to investigate.
Comments
Parts of the article are not even readable