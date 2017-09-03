38-year-old man killed in Blount County crash

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BLOUNT COUNTY –A single-vehicle crash at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday has claimed the life of a Decatur man.

The Alabama State Troopers reported that Kenneth Adam Owens, 38, was killed when the 2000 Pontiac Sunfire he was driving left the roadway on U.S. 31 and struck a tree.

Owens, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred four miles south of Garden City.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Trooper continue to investigate.