 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » ALDOT plans to close ramp from I-59 southbound to I-65 northbound to shift traffic to new ramp

ALDOT plans to close ramp from I-59 southbound to I-65 northbound to shift traffic to new ramp

Posted by: Posted date: September 03, 2017

 

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Weather permitting, at 11 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close the ramp from I-59/20 Southbound and I-20 Westbound to I-65 Northbound.

The ramp will be closed to shift traffic from the existing ramp to the new ramp.

Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top