ALDOT plans to close ramp from I-59 southbound to I-65 northbound to shift traffic to new ramp

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Weather permitting, at 11 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close the ramp from I-59/20 Southbound and I-20 Westbound to I-65 Northbound.

The ramp will be closed to shift traffic from the existing ramp to the new ramp.

Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area.