Produce sold at Winn Dixie recalled

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

A recall has been issued for chopped produce products sold at Winn Dixie stores. Southeastern Grocers issued the voluntary recall for multiple produce products.

The following products are being recalled:

SEG Tri Pepper Dice – 3825911565 (6 oz. package)

SEG Stir Fry Vegetable – 3825911781 (10 oz. package)

SEG Fajita Blend – 3825911785 (12 oz. package)

SEG Vegetable Kabob – 3825977592 (23 oz. package)

These products are sold in BI-LO, Fresco y Mas, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores. The products have a “sell-by” ranging between August 12th and August 20th of 2017.

Southeastern recalled the products due to listeria concerns. No illnesses have been reported.

Anyone in possession of these products is asked to throw it away or return it for a refund.

Call (866) 946-6349 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with any questions.