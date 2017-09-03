Several former AU players in the NFL cut by teams

One third of the former Auburn players on active rosters in the NFL were cut in the last two days, according to a report from al.com reporter .

Because all NFL teams were required by league rules to reduce their rosters from 90 players to 53 by Saturday hundreds of players were cut this week. Fourteen were former Tigers.

The old AU players released or waived by NFL teams in the past two days include the following players:

Defensive end Angelo Blackson by the Titans.

Offensive tackle Robert Leff by the Packers.

Guard Alex Kozan by the Rams.

Defensive tackle Sen’Derrick Marks by the 49ers.

Outside linebacker Cassanova McKinzy by the Rams.

Place-kicker Cody Parkey by the Browns.

Cornerback Trovon Reed by the Chargers.

Guard Chad Slade by the Texans.

Wide receiver Tony Stevens by the Chiefs.

Defensive tackle Maurice Swain by the Chiefs.

Safety Robenson Therezie by the Jets.

Safety Jermaine Whitehead by the Packers.

Defensive tackle Gabe Wright by the Eagles.

Offensive tackle Avery Young by the Dolphins

Also, two former Auburn players were placed on injured reserve this week: Outside linebacker Corey Lemonier by the New York Jets and defensive tackle DaVonte Lambert by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.