Trussville’s National Night Out event in the works

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Officials with Trussville’s police and fire departments are currently organizing Trussville’s National Night Out event.

The annual community-building campaign will be held this year from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 3 in the parking lot of Target on Gadsden Highway.

The event is free to the public.

According to a press release regarding the event, National Night Out is designed to promote public safety while partnering police departments, fire departments and neighboring camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live,

“National Night Out enhances the relations between neighbors, law enforcement and fire and rescue while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police, fire and rescue and neighbors together under positive circumstances,” the press release stated. “Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday of August or October. Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel and more.”

According to Trussville police, next month’s event will include free hot dogs for the first 500 guests, music, children’s activities, a smoke house, giveaways, a kids’ play area with bouncy house and slide, tours of safety vehicles, cornhole, mascots and more.

To ensure that the event is a success, organizers are asking area businesses to donate their support. Event officials are seeking donations, volunteers, door prizes, promotional giveaways, kids’ activities and booth sponsors.

For more information, contact Trussville Police Lt. Chuck Bradford at 205-913-0043.