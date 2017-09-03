Two shot in Bessemer, suspect taken into custody

The Trussville Tribune staff reports

A man and woman were wounded in a shooting that occurred Sunday in Bessemer.

The victims were shot around 6 p.m. in the 700 block of Alabama Avenue according to an article by reporter Carol Robinson.

The female victim was shot multiple times and taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. The male victim went by private vehicle to UAB West. Both area expected to survive.

Bessemer Police officers found a suspect at another home on the same street. He was taken into custody after a brief standoff.

The victims and the suspect are related, a mother, son and the mother’s brother. The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a domestic dispute.