VIDEO: Father of Hewitt-Trussville coach leads nation in prayer on Fox and Friends

From the Trussville Tribune staff reports

Reverend Ronnie Floyd, the father of Hewitt-Trussville football coach Josh Floyd, was a guest on Fox and Friends on Sunday morning to discuss the National Day of prayer. At the conclusion of the interview, the host ask Rev. Floyd if he would offer a word of prayer. (Video below)

“Father I ask in the name of Jesus today that you would place upon the United States of America, the people of southeast Texas, and the people of Louisiana a spirit of hope and grace and power,” Floyd prayed.

“I pray that we might find our faith and hope and trust and future in the Lord Jesus Christ. And I pray for our president and the leaders of our country. Give them boldness, wisdom and courage, and we pray grace upon this hour in Jesus’ name, amen,”

Floyd has served as the Senior Pastor of Cross Church, Northwest Arkansas.

According to the church website, in June 2016, he completed a two-year elected term as President of the Southern Baptist Convention. Dr. Floyd’s ministry as a local church pastor has been one of commitment to evangelism, discipleship, and the advancement of the Gospel to America and around the world. As well, he continues to lead in the advancement of racial unity in America and championing spiritual awakening in America.