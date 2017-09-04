Alabama football assistant coach Mike Locksley’s son shot, killed

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

The 25-year-old son of Alabama football offensive assistant coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed Sunday night.

The victim is identified as Meiko Anthony Locksley.

Nick Saban announced today that Mike Locksley’s son had been killed during a press conference.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mike and his family,” Saban said. “We will do everything we can to support him during this time.”

Maryland police officers found Locksley suffering from gunshot wounds at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday in Columbia, Md.

Meiko Locksley was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he later died.

Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time.