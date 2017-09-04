 [fiatalert]
Trussville man suffers life threatening injuries in Monday crash

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –A single vehicle crash on Monday injured a Trussville man, according to chief Tim Shotts of Trussville Fire and Rescue.

Shotts said his department responded to the wreck at about noon.

“It was a single-vehicle wreck on Camp Coleman Road,” Shotts said. “We transported one male in his thirties to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

The injured man, who was the driver and only person in the vehicle, is from Trussville. He has not been identified at this time.

