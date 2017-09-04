Two ‘Bama linebackers out for the season

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Two Alabama outside linebackers are most likely out for the the season after suffering injuries Saturday during the Crimson Tide’s first game of the year.

Junior Christian Miller, a starter, has a torn bicep expected to keep him off the field for the remainder of 2017.

Sophomore Terrell Lewis tore a ligament in his elbow. He s is expected to undergo surgery on Tuesday, according to sports writer Matt Zenitz.

Four Alabama linebackers left Saturday’s game against Florida State with injuries.

Inside linebacker Rashaan Evans didn’t play during the second half because of a groin injury and starting outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings left with a sprained ankle.

Zenitz wrote that Alabama will likely turn to walk-on Jamey Mosley, who is listed as a co-backup at Jack linebacker, and young players like freshman Chris Allen.