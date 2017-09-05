Choat plans to update investigation status of former fire chief, marshal on Wednesday

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –Mayor Buddy Choat plans to address the current status of the investigation of former fire chief Russell Ledbetter and former fire marshal Steve Reasonover on Wednesday. The update will come at a press conference at City Hall scheduled for 11 a.m.

Ledbetter and Reasonover were placed on paid administrative leave by the city council on September 27, 2016 pending an investigation.

The matter was referred to the Alabama Ethics Commission in a letter from former mayor Gene Melton. The Ethics Commission does not confirm or deny investigations, but no mention of the Trussville situation has been made in any of the monthly public meetings of the commission.

The council accepted Ledbetter’s resignation in November of 2016. Reasonover has since returned to duty with Trussville Fire and Rescue.