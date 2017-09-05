Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department investigate shooting

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to a shooting call in the 1900 block of 2nd Street NE. They arrived to find an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg and arm.

The victim claimed he didn’t know who shot him. Information at the scene was the shooter made the statement “you won’t be robbing anybody else.”

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.