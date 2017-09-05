Lional, “L. B.” Feemster, 77, passed away in his home September 3, 2017 after a hard fought battle with cancer. L.B. Is survived by Pat, his wife of 57 years; son, David (Donna); grandsons, Bryan, Michael, Marshall, Mitchell, and Brayden Feemster, and step-grandson, Matthew Hardiman; granddaughter, Peyton Feemster, as well as three great-grandchildren, two sisters and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by son, Curtis; mother, Inez Harper Feemster; and father, Basil Feemster.

Raised in the rural farming community of Holly Pond, Alabama, L.B. and his sisters picked cotton on the small family farm to help provide for the family. From extremely humble beginnings, through hard work, determination, and a gifted mind, L.B. would go on to to live an inspiring life. He never forgot the opportunity he received to lead a small insurance services company. L.B grew that three-employee entity into a super- regional provider of services for the self-insurance industry.

L.B. was an innovator and visionary, both professionally and in community service. In the insurance industry he was instrumental in the formation of programs and entities beneficial to the industry, such as AlaMed, Inc. where he served as chairman of the board.

L.B. served every community where he lived, including fire chief for Palmerdale Fire Department where he developed a program to finance the paramedic and certified firefighter training for volunteers of the department. Many went on to have careers as paramedics and firefighters and have expressed their gratitude for the opportunity. After moving to Clay, Alabama, he was elected to the city council and appointed Mayor Pro Tem.

L.B. had a passion to help others and often said he had been given an opportunity in life and wanted to provide the same for others.

The family is grateful for the care provided by UAB, Spain Rehabilitation Center, Comfort Care Home Health, and Comfort Care Hospice.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm, Wednesday September 6th at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home located at 1591 Gadsden Highway, Birmingham, AL. 35235.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday September 7th at CrossPoint Church located at 8000 Lyles Lane, Trussville, AL. 35173.

In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial donations be made to UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center for Research in memory of L. B. Feemster.

UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center

1720 Second Avenue South

WTI 210 H

Birmingham AL 35294