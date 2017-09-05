 [fiatalert]
Man dies from injuries suffered in Trussville crash, identified by coroner

Man dies from injuries suffered in Trussville crash, identified by coroner

Posted by: Posted date: September 05, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –The man injured in a Monday crash near Camp Coleman Road has died, according to the Jefferson County Corner’s office.

The wreck was due to an off-road ATV accident and involved no other vehicles.

Chief deputy coroner Bill Yates said John Paul Robert McCuistion, 31-years-old, from Birmingham was injured in the accident near the 4300 block of Camp Coleman Road.

McCuistion, who may have been living with family in Trussville at the time of the accident, was the operator of an ATV which struck a ravine.

The accident occurred at 12:05 p.m. on Monday. McCuistion was transported by Trussville Fire and Rescue to UAB Hospital with life threatening injuries where he died about an hour later.

 

 

Comments

  1. Kem Sims says:
    September 5, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Prayers for his family and loved ones.

  2. Amanda Stancil Madrid says:
    September 5, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Laura Johnston Thigpen

  3. Gwen Lackey says:
    September 5, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    How said prayers sent

  4. Hailey Waldrop says:
    September 5, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Was this the same man convicted of sexual child abuse?

  5. Jan Hudson says:
    September 5, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Yes

  6. Stephanie Conn Goodman says:
    September 5, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    This is my cousin. Lots of rumors about the child abuse case. Only 1 knows the truth.

  7. Hailey Waldrop says:
    September 5, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    Simple question on an article I read prior.

  8. Laura Johnston Thigpen says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Yes and she’s right only one knows the truth other than the child it happened to

  9. Kelley Mcdonald says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    2x sex offender

  10. Laura Johnston Thigpen says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Not rumors

  11. Hailey Waldrop says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    His family has messaged me nasty messages over a question. So y’all be prepared

  12. Laura Johnston Thigpen says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Of course

  13. Diane Byrd Wyatt says:
    September 5, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Prayers

  14. Lisa Roberts says:
    September 5, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    Stephanie, I am so sorry to hear that your cousin, John, passed away! Our thoughts and prayers are with you and John’s family.

