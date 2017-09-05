Man dies from injuries suffered in Trussville crash, identified by coroner

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –The man injured in a Monday crash near Camp Coleman Road has died, according to the Jefferson County Corner’s office.

The wreck was due to an off-road ATV accident and involved no other vehicles.

Chief deputy coroner Bill Yates said John Paul Robert McCuistion, 31-years-old, from Birmingham was injured in the accident near the 4300 block of Camp Coleman Road.

McCuistion, who may have been living with family in Trussville at the time of the accident, was the operator of an ATV which struck a ravine.

The accident occurred at 12:05 p.m. on Monday. McCuistion was transported by Trussville Fire and Rescue to UAB Hospital with life threatening injuries where he died about an hour later.