Pizza deliverer robbed at gunpoint at Hoover hotel

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Police say two Birmingham men ordered pizza and then robbed the pizza deliverer at gunpoint at a Hoover hotel Saturday night.

Hoover police charged Roderick Deshawn Little, 20, and Cedrick Jacquese Carter, 18, with first-degree robbery, according to a report by Carol Robinson.

The holdup happened at LaQuinta Inn on Riverchase Parkway at around 11:30 p.m.

Authorities said the victim was bringing two pizzas when he was appproached in the hallway by two men, one of whom pulled a handgun and demanded the pizzas.

Both suspects were arrested at the hotel and taken to Shelby County Jail. Their bond has been set at $15,000 apiece.