Pizza deliverer robbed at gunpoint at Hoover hotel

Posted by: Posted date: September 05, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Police say two Birmingham men ordered pizza and then robbed the pizza deliverer at gunpoint at a Hoover hotel Saturday night.

Hoover police  charged Roderick Deshawn Little, 20, and Cedrick Jacquese Carter, 18, with first-degree robbery, according to a report by Carol Robinson.

The holdup happened at LaQuinta Inn on Riverchase Parkway at around 11:30 p.m.

Authorities said the victim was bringing two pizzas when he was appproached in the hallway by two men, one of whom pulled a handgun and demanded the pizzas.

Both suspects were arrested at the hotel and taken to  Shelby County Jail. Their bond has been set at $15,000 apiece.

 

Comments

  1. Doris Franklin says:
    September 5, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    awful!

  2. Faye Palumbo says:
    September 5, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    They robbed him for the Pizza? I guess those are some very expensive Pizzas. Is it 10-20 for armed robbery?

  3. Bob Hood says:
    September 5, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    They killed the pizza delivery man over on 280.

