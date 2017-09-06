Christian Brothers Automotive to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

To celebrate its grand opening of a second store in the Trussville area, Christian Brothers Automotive will be hosting a grand-opening celebration Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its new location at 5635 Chalkville Road.

Festivities will include refreshments and complimentary oil changes for Trussville police officers and firefighters who schedule an appointment from Sept. 11–15. First responders interested in a complimentary oil change should book an appointment online or call 205-508-0816 during business hours.

According to a press release from Christian Brothers Automotive, the business will donate 2 percent of September’s total revenue to Trussville Girls Softball Association and Forward in Faith Ranch in memory of Maggie Bowles, a 6-year-old girl from Trussville who died in July from injuries sustained in a car crash.

Luke Younger, owner of the new Christian Brothers Automotive store, said he is excited about Monday’s event and his plans for Christian Brothers Automotive to have a positive role in the community.

“As a new owner, I’m most looking forward to getting to know our customers and showing them just how different Christian Brothers is,” Younger stated in a press release. “We really want to be a positive presence here, which for us not only means truly caring for our customers and taking care of their vehicles — but also demonstrating care and concern for those who call this community home. We see our grand-opening festivities as our first chance to connect with our neighbors and to give back, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Before joining CBA as a franchisee, Younger spent more than three years working for a credit card processing company. Once he made the decision to own his own business, he researched franchising options, ultimately choosing Christian Brothers because the company’s values and approach to business and life aligned with his own. The Trussville area also proved to be a wonderful business opportunity and lifestyle fit for him and his family.