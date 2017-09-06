Alabama man, adult son arrested for battery following fight at Alabama-Florida State game

The Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

Two men from Alabama, a father and his adult son, are charged with battery after fighting in the stands with rival fans during Saturday’s Florida State-Alabama game played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Police arrested Charles Kraver and his son, Charles Kraver Jr., according to WSB-TV 2, an Atlanta television station.

The fight, which started as an argument about the game, was caught on video.

In an incident report on the matter, a woman said she was grabbed around the neck and slammed to the ground.

The woman was taken from the stadium by ambulance, according to the TV station’s report.

It is not known where the men reside in the state.

The Crimson Tide won Saturday’s game against the Seminoles 24-7.