Alabama man, adult son arrested for battery following fight at Alabama-Florida State game
The Trussville Tribune Staff Reports
Two men from Alabama, a father and his adult son, are charged with battery after fighting in the stands with rival fans during Saturday’s Florida State-Alabama game played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Police arrested Charles Kraver and his son, Charles Kraver Jr., according to WSB-TV 2, an Atlanta television station.
The fight, which started as an argument about the game, was caught on video.
In an incident report on the matter, a woman said she was grabbed around the neck and slammed to the ground.
The woman was taken from the stadium by ambulance, according to the TV station’s report.
It is not known where the men reside in the state.
The Crimson Tide won Saturday’s game against the Seminoles 24-7.
Comments
THIS IS SO STUPID. OVER A FOOTBALL GAME? THESE TWO NEED TO BE TAUGHT RESPECT FOR ESPECIALLY WOMEN ..THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR THIS KIND OF THING
I bet none of these people ever attended the U of A
Pathetic
Classy. Really classy act like you have some sense.
Klassy!
It’s a GAME, people! A game played by college kids who will probably never play football again after they leave COLLEGE! I’m a southern girl, but this is just stupid to get in a fight over a football game.
Show your class not your ass!!!! And you non BAMA fans don’t act so offended, these fights happen at your games too!!!