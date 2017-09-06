 [fiatalert]
Alabama man, adult son arrested for battery following fight at Alabama-Florida State game

Posted by: Posted date: September 06, 2017

The Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

Two men from Alabama, a father and his adult son, are charged with battery after fighting in the stands with rival fans during Saturday’s Florida State-Alabama game played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

 

Charles Kraver Jr.

Charles Kraver

Police arrested Charles Kraver and his son, Charles Kraver Jr., according to WSB-TV 2, an Atlanta television station.

The fight, which started as an argument about the game, was caught on video.

In an incident report on the matter, a woman said she was grabbed around the neck and slammed to the ground.

The woman was taken from the stadium by ambulance, according to the TV station’s report.

It is not known where the men reside in the state.

The Crimson Tide won Saturday’s game against the Seminoles 24-7.

Comments

  1. Guin Hudson says:
    September 6, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    THIS IS SO STUPID. OVER A FOOTBALL GAME? THESE TWO NEED TO BE TAUGHT RESPECT FOR ESPECIALLY WOMEN ..THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR THIS KIND OF THING

  2. Kay Frances Smith Wood says:
    September 6, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    I bet none of these people ever attended the U of A

  3. Michael W. Tucker says:
    September 6, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Pathetic

  4. Carolyn Seritt says:
    September 6, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Classy. Really classy act like you have some sense.

  5. René Self Davis says:
    September 6, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    Klassy!

  6. Christine Lord Cantu says:
    September 6, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    It’s a GAME, people! A game played by college kids who will probably never play football again after they leave COLLEGE! I’m a southern girl, but this is just stupid to get in a fight over a football game.

  7. Betty Ann Lang says:
    September 6, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Show your class not your ass!!!! And you non BAMA fans don’t act so offended, these fights happen at your games too!!!

