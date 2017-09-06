COMMUNITY CALENDAR

SEPTEMBER 9

The Hurricane Junior Golf Tour was founded in 2007 with the intention of providing junior golfers between the ages of 10-18 an opportunity to play exceptional courses in a competitive environment. The tour’s vision is to provide hospitality and make every event a memorable one. With play open to both males and females, nearly every junior golfer is eligible to participate on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour.

SEPTEMBER 10

The Trussville History Museum will be open for the public on Sept. 10 and again on Oct. 22. The hours are 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. The museum is located inside Heritage Hall at the corner of East Mall and Parkway Drive. Members of Trussville’s Historical Board will be present to guide tours. Tours at other times can be arranged by calling Jane Alexander at 205 655-3144 or contact the Trussville Historical Board on Facebook.

ONGOING

Georgiana Davis Masonic Lodge meetings

Georgiana Davis Masonic Lodge No. 338 in Trussville meetings are at 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday each month. Practice nights are on the first and third Monday. Family nights are on the fifth Monday of the month. The lodge is at 190 Beechnut St. in Trussville. For more information, call Bruce Phillips at 205-4852.

Center Point Masonic Lodge meetings

Center Point Masonic Lodge No. 872 located off Old Springville Road meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. For more information call Scott Sharpton at 205-288-0082 or Russell Self at 205-370-2913.

Springville Military Order of the Purple Heart meetings

The Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 2213, Springville, meets at the Smokin Grill at 85 Purple Heart Boulevard on the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.

Republican Women Trussville meetings

Republic Women of Trussville meetings are at Three-Earred Rabbit on Main Street in Trussville the first Thursday of each month. Meet and greet is at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting follows at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.rwot. net or email cherylamathews@gmail. com.

Fine Arts Camp

The Conservatory at FBCT will hold its annual Fine Arts Camp for completed grades 1st – 5th grade. The camp offers children an exciting and fun week of exploring everything the Conservatory offers: Piano, Guitar, Voice & Movement, Violin, Drums and Art, along with extras like Recreation and Chapel. The camp culminates with a Thursday evening showcase of what the children have learned. To register, go to our website: fbctconservatory 2201 Grayson Valley Drive in Birmginham. The cost to attend is $17.

