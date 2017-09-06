 [fiatalert]
Elderly woman killed in possible home invasion in Ensley neighborhood

Posted by: Posted date: September 06, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – Police are investigating the death of an elderly woman who was found in her home in the Ensley neighborhood of Birmingham, according to Carol Robinson.

The 86-year-old victim, who remains unidentified, lived at 3209 Avenue D where she was found today at around noon. Officers from the Birmingham Police Department were called to the scene.

It is not yet known what has happened but it is believed that the woman was killed in a possible invasion of her home. Authorities continue to investigate the case.

Comments

  1. Elliene Jackson says:
    September 6, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Louis Souleotes be careful over there.

  2. Dawn Murray says:
    September 6, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    I hate AL!!! How cruel is this!!!

  3. Diana Katrina Ingram says:
    September 6, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Wtf!

  4. Anne Snider Steward says:
    September 6, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Prayers for our officers in the West Precinct. ❤

  5. Gwen Lackey says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    So sad, Prayers for her family, and hope they find the one who did it

