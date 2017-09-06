Lighting Concepts of Trussville hosting special Black Star event this week

From Staff reports

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Lighting Concepts of Trussville will hold a special Black Star event.

Jimmy Adcock, the store’s owner said he is holding the event to thank his customers for supporting is business for more than 29 years. for over 29 years.

“Join us for an appreciation celebration like no other,” Adcock said.

Adcock said those who show up and register first at his store will be given a black star, (one per family).

“You can walk through the showroom and find an item with a black star tag and place your tag on the item, and it’s your’s for free. You can purchase a second black star item at 50 percent off if you so choose,” Adcock said.

On Friday, the store will be hosting a special guest.

“Local musician, Cashmere Williams, will be here to soothe our souls with smooth jazz guitar melodies from 4-6pm. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served,” Adcock said.

For more information on the event visit the Facebook page of Lighting Concepts throughout this week as new details are revealed.

“We look forward to seeing everyone this week,” Adcock said. “We are pleased to be able to offer this special opportunity to our clients.”

The store is located at 570 Simmons Drive in Trussville.