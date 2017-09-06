PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Remember the Titans? Huskies host nemesis in region opener

By David Knox

Sports Editor

TRUSSVILLE — The Hewitt-Trussville Huskies have lost once in the past 13 games. That team arrives Friday night at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium at 7 p.m.

Gadsden City’s Titans knocked off the Huskies 29-28 in last November’s Class 7A quarterfinals. The Titans scored 13 points in the final 5:33 to pull it out, ending Hewitt’s perfect season and its playoff run. A blocked punt, a fumble on a kickoff and a fourth-down touchdown pass were all a part of the mixture that stunned the Huskies, who had beaten the then-6-5 Titans easily earlier in the season.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday for the Huskies (1-0), coming off a win over Callaway, Miss., and Titans (0-2). My-68 will broadcast the game.

Coaches often play down the revenge factor. Last year was last year.

Just as this is a new Huskies team, this is a different Titans squad. Matt Scott is gone as coach and Bart Sessions, a winner at McGill-Toolen 2011-2013 and most recently coach at Tuscaloosa County, is the new man in charge. But several key players from 2016 return: quarterback

Ryan Sparks, running back/wide receiver Jaelyn Fleming, a Troy commitment, running back Jamontez Woods, receiver Jamontaveous Woods and kicker Jonathan Kilgo are just a few.

The Titans have played a tough schedule so far — at Spain Park (31-19 loss) and at Oxford (41-13 loss). The Titans outgained Spain Park but committed a costly turnover that swung momentum. They lost four turnovers against Oxford and committed 10 pre-snap penalities as they were down 21-0 early.

It’s almost become a cliche, but the Titans again appear — at least so far — to have a wealth of talent capable of pulling an upset, but still can’t quite come together as a team It makes them dangerous for opponents and frustrating for their fans. How long will the sleeping giant of Region 4 snooze till Sessions wakes them up?

Hewitt-Trussville, on the other hand, exploded for 65 points against a Callaway team that seemed similar to Gadsden City. The defense lost containment a few times for big plays from the Chargers’ big-time prospects, but managed to force turnovers that led to a second-half shutout.

Paul Tyson was sharp, going 19-of-24 for 285 yards and four touchdowns, hitting Logan Pitts three times for scores and adding one to Dazalin Worsham. The running game was by committee, but Antonio Reed led the way with 85 yards on 11 carries and scored twice. Elliott McElwain (eight carries, 71 yards) scored twice and Cameron Bledsoe also scored.

Revenge is a dish best served cold, they say. The fourth-ranked Huskies, No. 21 in the country according to USA Today shouldn’t rely on that as motivation now. Maybe come playoff time.

Tribune prediction: Hewitt-Trussville 45, Gadsden City 14.

Pinson Valley riding high after win over Rams

Pinson Valley (2-0) did as we expected, knocking off No. 1 Ramsay. The Indians of Patrick Nix get their first taste of Class 6A, Region 6 play when Minor’s Tenacious Tigers arrive at Willie Adams for Friday’s 7 p.m. game.

Under George Bates in 2016, Minor was the surprise team, putting it all together for an 11-2 season and a region title. But Bates is gone, replaced by Curtis Graves, Minor defensive backs coach and dad of 2016 quarterback Jacure Jackson and current Tigers DB Jakobe Graves.

Jaylond Adams, the Gatorade Player of the Year in Alabama, is also gone, but Delonte Evans, a highly recruited wide receiver is back, along with several other talented skill players. Brent White appears to have locked up the quarterback spot and Javonte Vance is the go-to running back.

We sense a drop off from the Tigers in 2017. Wins over 4A Greensboro (48-21) and Paul Bryant (22-18) don’t show much.

The Indians relied largely on what made them so tough in 2016 against Ramsay. Battling back from a 14-0 deficit early against the defedning 6A champs, Khymel Chaverst blasted for 96 yards and two touchdowns, part of a 218-yard rushing attack. Jay Sharp contributed some big yards as well.

Quarterback Bo Nix started slowly, but he warmed up, finishing 12-of-27 for 149 yards and two scores and rushing for one.

It will be interesting to see where the Indians land when the ASWA poll comes out Wednesday. Coming in at No. 6, they may jump to 4, since

No. 5 Opelika lost — but they lost to 7A’s Auburn. All the other ranked teams posted solid wins.

Patrick Nix isn’t interested in polls, though. He’s concerned with his first region game. He and his Indians should get it, and PV should get its first win in school history over Minor.

Tribune prediction: Pinson Valley 35, Minor 18

Unbeaten Cougars hit road to Jasper

Clay-Chalkville (2-0) may land back in the ASWA 6A top 10 this week after posting a solid win over Bessemer City — and six ranked teams, lost, though several were playing 7A schools.

It’s tough to win at Jasper, which changed its name this year from Walker High. They still play at Ki-Ro/Gambrell Field. And they’re still the Vikings. Clay is 2-1 all-time against them but 0-1 in Jasper. The Cougars won 36-14 at Cougar Stadium last year.

Willie Miller had a big game in the win over BC, going 15-of-24 for 258 yards and two TDs and adding a rushing score.

Jasper lost big to tough Austin in the opener but handled Hueytown 35-7 last week. Quarterback Michael Crear was the offensive weapon, going 8-for-13 for 201 yards — most of it to Cole Bonner (three catches 116 yards, two TDs) and three scores and rushing 21 times for 88 yards.

The Vikings defense held Hueytown under 100 yards of total offense.

Cougars coach Drew Gilmer has to keep the team focused on the 6A, Region 6 opener and disciplined in a true road environment. No resting on a 2-0 start and no looking ahead to Pinson Valley next week. Clay-Chalkville likely has the better talent, but Jasper has the home edge.

Tribune prediction: Jasper 27, Clay-Chalkville 20

Center Point hosts Carver in region opener

The streak is now 19 for Center Point. The Eagles last won a football game Sept. 11, 2015, a 6-0 decision over Woodlawn.

The Eagles dropped a 38-20 decision to Shades Valley last week and now return for their home-opener and first foray into Region 6 play against Carver.

Center Point (0-2) dropped a two-point game to Carver last year, but the Rams (2-0) have dominated 5A Sumter Central (48-6) and Woodlawn (31-0) to open the season. That’s not a stern measuring stick for future 6A region mates, but it will take a great effort for Center Point to end the streak this week.

Tribune prediction: Carver 14, Center Point 7

Springville travels to Mortimer Jordan for tough test

The Springville Tigers took a 23-7 loss to Moody, and it gets no easier as they head on the road to face Class 5A, Region 6 foe Mortimer Jordan.

The Tigers were outsized by Moody, and it gets worse with the Blue Devils (1-1). The Devils opened with an easy win over Cordova (38-6) before losing at 6A Pelham (30-15). MJ won last year’s meeting 33-0 and holds a 7-4 edge in the series — but six in a row, holding the Tigers scoreless over the last two games, a 76-0 count.

Tribune prediction: Mortimer Jordan 48, Springville 14.

Last week’s predictions: 4-1

Season record: 7-1