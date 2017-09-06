Police question grandson of Birmingham woman stabbed to death

The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Birmingham Police Department detectives questioned at police headquarters the grandson of the 88-year-old woman found dead this morning at her residence in the 3200 block of Avenue D. A homicide investigation has been launched into the woman’s death.

Doris Gooden, 88 of Birmingham’s was found dead around 11:49 a.m. today at her residence.

When officers from the West Precinct responded to the location, Gooden’s grandson stated he was called to his grandmother’s residence by a neighbor who found her on the floor bleeding. When officers entered the residence, they observed the victim lying on the bedroom floor covered with a bloody sheet. Police say the woman had been stabbed multiple times.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

Detectives learned the victim’s grandson recently moved in with her. The grandson was taken to police headquarters for further questioning.

At this time, no clear motive has been established.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department’s homicide unit at 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 254-7777.