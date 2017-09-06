Real Estate team join the Keller Williams Trussville Market Center

From The Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

The Carnes-Hyatt Group, one of Birmingham’s longest running and top-producing professional real estate teams, is joining the Keller Williams Trussville Market Center.

“We’re excited to welcome The Carnes-Hyatt Group to the Keller Williams Trussville family,” Team Leader Bo Draughon says. “This company succeeds through its people, and having Jason Carnes & Jonathan Hyatt on our team is a huge win for us.

“We joined Keller Williams Trussville with our present and future clients in mind,” Carnes says. “Providing exceptional service to our clients is first and foremost in all of our decisions, and everything from the KW culture, to the available technology and team approach, will enhance our ability to serve our clients to a high degree.” Jonathan Hyatt added, “We noticed that many well-respected, top-producing agents across the nation were making the move to Keller Williams and that piqued our interest. This company promotes an agent-centric business model that focuses on cutting-edge training, profit sharing, and wealth-building opportunities with client focus at the forefront. When we decided that we wanted to take our business to the next level, we knew joining Keller Williams Trussville was the next logical step.”

With 25 years of combined professional real estate experience, Jason Carnes and Jonathan Hyatt primarily specialize in Residential Re-Sale Listing & Marketing and Residential Estate Dispositions. They have served clients in hundreds of home sale transactions in every community throughout Northeast Birmingham, and have rendered more than 3,000 professional consultations throughout the Greater Birmingham area during the course of their careers.

