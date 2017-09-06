 [fiatalert]
Three cases of West Nile Virus confirmed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY – According to the Jefferson County Department of Health, there have been three confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in the county. One person has been confirmed dead. The department is advising the public to take measures to prevent contraction caused by mosquito bites.

Although most make complete recoveries from the virus, symptoms include headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea and rashes. According to the CDC, one in 150 cases of West Nile Virus come down with serious illnesses that affect the nervous system.

The virus takes its name from the West Nile subregion of Uganda where it was first identified. Mosquito acquire it after feeding on infected birds.

Insect repellent to deter mosquito are advised, as well as wearing long sleeved shirts and long pants outside. Visit the West Nile Virus page on the CDC’s website to see other methods of prevention.

