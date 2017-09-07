Derelict properties discussed at Pinson City Council meeting

By Nathan Prewett

For the Tribune

PINSON – At a regular meeting on Thursday, the Pinson City Council approved resolutions to take action on several derelict properties that have been considered unsafe for people in the city. One of the properties is set to be taken by eminent domain and added to the Pinson Bicentennial Park.

The council approved a resolution to begin eminent domain on a residence at Kaley Lane that has been deemed unsafe because of uncut vegetation and the abandoned structure that was flooded by storms last year. Pinson Mayor Hoyt Sanders said that the city has tried to contact the original owners but they have not been responsive.

The property is adjacent to the Pinson Bicentennial Park. Sanders suggested that it be made part of the park. City attorney Shane Black said that, as required by law, a formal letter will need to be sent to the owners before the case goes to a Jefferson County probate court to begin eminent domain. Sanders abstained while the council voted unanimously to begin the process.

The council then discussed two other properties that have been deemed unsafe, including a mobile home on city property. The mobile is located on Kaley Lane and, like the other residences, has overgrown vegetation that would be considered a nuisance. The former owner entered an order through the U.S. Bankruptcy Court confirming that he is no longer the owner and that the city may enforce its state law rights to dispose of it.

Sanders said that they are awaiting word from the court before the structure can be demolished.

Afterwards, the council approved authorizing Black to send a formal letter to the owners of a home on Venus Ave. where a house that was burned one year ago has experienced overgrown vegetation. A letter will be sent before abatement is taken on the property.

At the meeting the council discussed a memorandum of understanding with Jefferson County on debris removal in case of a natural disaster. The memorandum states that a city can contact the county and send a predetermined provider to remove storm debris without going through bidding first.

The memorandum will expire in October of this year. The council decided to review the memorandum and approve renewal at a meeting before then.

In other business, the council agreed to hear from an Eagle Scout representative on building a kiosk at Red Hill Cemetery that would give an overview of the history of that land, as well as a view of historical grave markers. The cemetery was acquired by the city at the beginning of its incorporation in 2004.

“It’s near and dear to the residents of Pinson,” Sanders said.

Plans for the kiosk will be submitted and reviewed by the council in the future.

Sanders reported that the case of a house on 3142 Sleepy Hollow Road has been withdrawn as a violation to the city. Previously, the city has been working to cut the overgrown grass and vegetation at that residence, making it a nuisance. He also said that he and Black are working on the garbage contract with Advanced Disposal, which will expire in March 2018. He said that there will be updates made to the contract before renewing it.

The council approved the purchase of a new speed monitor, OnSite 300 MX Matrix Speed Trailer for $4,325 with an additional $275 for modules to be installed. The council also agreed to allow Lights of Christmas, a holiday decorating business, to install lights at the Bicentennial Park for $2,500 for the first year, with the following yearly annual cost being $1,000.

At the end of the meeting, the council entered executive session to discuss real estate, trade, commerce and litigation.

The next council meeting will be held on Sept. 21 with pre-council at 6:30, followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.