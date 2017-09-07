Former Alabama legislator pleads guilty to bribery conspiracy, fraud and tax evasion

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

A former Alabama legislator pleaded guilty today in federal court to accepting bribes from a Birmingham lawyer and an Alabama coal company executive in exchange for advocating their employers’ opposition to EPA actions in North Birmingham.

U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town, FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. and Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation, Acting Special Agent in Charge James E. Dorsey announced the plea.

Former state representative Oliver L. Robinson, Jr. 57, of Birmingham, entered his guilty pleas before U.S. District Court Judge Abdul K. Kallon to conspiracy, bribery and honest services wire fraud.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Robinson in June for accepting a valuable contract between the Birmingham law firm Balch & Bingham and the Oliver Robinson Foundation to influence and reward Robinson for using his position as a member of the Alabama House of Representatives, vice-chairman of the Jefferson County Legislative Delegation, and as an elected representative of citizens of Birmingham to pressure and advise public officials to oppose the Environmental Protection Agency’s prioritization and expansion of a North Birmingham EPA Superfund site.