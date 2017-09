From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

A 73-year-old man was killed today in a single-vehicle crash in Cullman County.

Billy Wayne Wilbanks, 73, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado on Cullman County 1301, one mile north of Vinemont, when the wreck occurred at 9 a.m.

The vehicle reportedly left the road and hit a tree.

Wilbanks was pronounced dead on the scene.