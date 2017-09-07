New Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club members inducted

From the Trussville Tribune staff reports

The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club inducted five new members at its weekly meeting on Wednesday.

New members are Marty Adams (PlanMember Financial Center); Theresa Ball (First Commercial Bank); Jim Meads (Sain Associates); J.T. Murphy (Civil Consultants, Inc.), and Billy Rutledge (First Federal Mortgage). A sixth new member, Kenny Jno-Finn (EW Motion Therapy), will be inducted next week.

This group of new members was the most in recent memory inducted at one meeting.

Club President Diane Poole said, “Our club is growing. We now have over 50 members, which moves our club up to large club status. And we’re an active club; we have quite a few projects going on in our community.”

Among projects in the works for the club are: providing three benches on the community walking track at Cahaba Elementary School (funds provided by a grant from the Rotary Foundation); weekly reading at the local elementary schools as part of their Rotary Readers program; monthly recognition of an outstanding local student and teacher; a golf tournament which funds scholarships for local students; and a tree planting project which should take place in the November/December timeframe as part of a Rotary International effort, just to name a few.

The Club meets at Spare Time Entertainment located at 3600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Trussville at 7 a.m. on Wednesday mornings. For more information on the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club, or to help with one of our projects, please email Diane Poole at diane.poole@trussvillechamber.com.