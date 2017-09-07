Police looking for missing Colbert Co. man

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

COLBERT COUNTY – Police from Colbert County are searching for a 20-year-old man who is missing and whose last known location was in Decatur. Morgan Alan Sharp has been missing for close to a week, according to a report from AL.com.

Sharp is described as five feet, five inches tall; brown hair; weighing 135 pounds. He drives a 1997 silver-colored Dodge Ram 1500 pickup with a bed cover.

According to the report, he sent a message saying that he was in the Tennessee Valley Training Center in Decatur. The facility provides training for finding jobs.

Anyone who may have information on Sharp’s whereabouts are asked to call the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office at 256-383-0741.