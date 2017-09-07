Rain spoils Memphis opener for Huskies’ cross country teams, Chickasaw Trails up next

From staff reports

Rain sand floods from Tropical Storm Harvey poiled a planned trip to the the presitigous Brooks Memphis Twilight Classic last weekend.

The Hewitt-Trussville Boys and Girls Cross Country teams will now travel to Moulton this weekend for the Chickasaw

Trails event. The event will be held at Indian Mounds Park.

Coach David Dobbs said he is looking forward to taking his team on the road this weekend. “We are excited about running in this big event this weekend. The guys and girls are all excited. We should have great weather and we are expecting big things.”

The Huskies will host the Husky Challenge on Oct. 21.

Bianchi leads Tigers: Graham Bianchi, with a ninth-place finish, led the Springville boys’ effort at the 11th annual Waffle House/Yellow Jacket meet in Oxford. Bianchi posted a 17:47.49 time over the 5K course.

Teams at Mortimer Jordan Invitational: Clay-Chalkville and Pinson Valley are among the teams registered for the Mortimer Jordan Invitational No. 1 on Thursday.