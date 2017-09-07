Teen, 15, fatally shot in Ensley; 3 taken into custody

The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Authorities revealed the youth fatally shot while walking to an Ensley recreation center Wednesday afternoon was Terrius Hilliard, 15, a student at Jackson-Olin High School

Authorities said Terrius and another youth were walking along Ensley Avenue toward the recreation center around 5:14 p.m. when shots were fired from a white Dodge Charger that passed them at the intersection of Ensley Avenue and 15th Street, according to Birmingham Police.

Terrius was shot in the chest. He tried to flee and collapsed in the 1800 block of Ensley Avenue. He was taken to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:44 p.m.

Three potential suspects have been taken into custody. That the trio attempted to elude police and crashed their vehicle in the Ensley area. They fled on foot, but were captured with assistance from tracking dogs.

According to Birmingham Police Lt. Sean Edwards, the vehicle had been stolen vehicle in Birmingham.

No charges have been announced.