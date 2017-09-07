Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce to host Gary Palmer at monthly luncheon

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – The Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce will host Congressman Gary Palmer as the guest speaker during its September luncheon at the Trussville Civic Center.

Palmer, who represents Alabama’s sixth congressional district, is the co-founder of the conservative think tank, Alabama Policy Institute, formally known as the Alabama Family Alliance. Despite never serving in office before, he was elected to congress in 2014.

The luncheon will be held on Sept. 21. Network development will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch served at 12 p.m. Palmer will speak at approximately 12:30 p.m. After lunch, the September Customer Service Award recipient will be announced.

Reservations are $17 per person and are needed by Sept. 19. The Trussville Civic Center is located at 5381 Trussville-Clay Road in Trussville. For more information, visit www.trussvillechamber.com or call 205-655-7535.