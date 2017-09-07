Trussville councilors mull possible sign ordinance violations during workshop

By David Lazenby

Editor

TRUSSVILLE — City Councilors tonight discussed during a council workshop how to best enforce Trussville sign ordinances.

The conversation centered on a Gadsden Highway restaurant that prominently displays promotional material on a van parked daily in a parking space that his easily visible to highway motorists.

Whether the van parked in front of Mr. Chen’s is in violation of the city’s sign ordinance was debated by the councilors who pointed out that other businesses also use similar methods of advertising.

“We need to decide if trucks with big banners on them are portable signage or delivery vans,” Councilor Jef Freeman said.

J.R. Malchus, a plans examiner for the city’s inspections department, pointed out that a banner that previously was on the van was removed and replaced with shrink wrap signage.

“He got it shrink wrapped just like the shoe company does up at Walmart,” Malchus said.

Council President Brian Plant asked city clerk Lynn Porter to email to each councilor a summary of what the city’s ordinance states in regard to Trussville city regulations on such vehicles.

“That would give us some starting point for discussion,” Plant said.

Councilors said they did not know if the van is used to deliver food or to conduct other business functions. However, Councilor Perry Cook confirmed that the van is moved from the location during non business hours after some at the workshop wondered if it ever left the location.

Plant added that Mr. Chen’s is not the only business that may be violating the city’s sign ordinance by having signage on their vehicles.

Councilor Zack Steele pointed out that shrink-wrapping on business vehicles has become a common means of advertising.

Plant added that some franchises require their franchisees to have a specific vehicle with specific signage on it.

Citing Paul Davis Emergency Services of Northeast Birmingham, which employees vehicles with shrink wrap advertising, Plant pointed out “they park their vehicles, but they also drive them around. They’re not just sitting in a parking lot.”