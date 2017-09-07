Trussville councilors mull possible sign ordinance violations during workshop
By David Lazenby
Editor
TRUSSVILLE — City Councilors tonight discussed during a council workshop how to best enforce Trussville sign ordinances.
The conversation centered on a Gadsden Highway restaurant that prominently displays promotional material on a van parked daily in a parking space that his easily visible to highway motorists.
Whether the van parked in front of Mr. Chen’s is in violation of the city’s sign ordinance was debated by the councilors who pointed out that other businesses also use similar methods of advertising.
“We need to decide if trucks with big banners on them are portable signage or delivery vans,” Councilor Jef Freeman said.
J.R. Malchus, a plans examiner for the city’s inspections department, pointed out that a banner that previously was on the van was removed and replaced with shrink wrap signage.
“He got it shrink wrapped just like the shoe company does up at Walmart,” Malchus said.
Council President Brian Plant asked city clerk Lynn Porter to email to each councilor a summary of what the city’s ordinance states in regard to Trussville city regulations on such vehicles.
“That would give us some starting point for discussion,” Plant said.
Councilors said they did not know if the van is used to deliver food or to conduct other business functions. However, Councilor Perry Cook confirmed that the van is moved from the location during non business hours after some at the workshop wondered if it ever left the location.
Plant added that Mr. Chen’s is not the only business that may be violating the city’s sign ordinance by having signage on their vehicles.
Councilor Zack Steele pointed out that shrink-wrapping on business vehicles has become a common means of advertising.
Plant added that some franchises require their franchisees to have a specific vehicle with specific signage on it.
Citing Paul Davis Emergency Services of Northeast Birmingham, which employees vehicles with shrink wrap advertising, Plant pointed out “they park their vehicles, but they also drive them around. They’re not just sitting in a parking lot.”
Comments
Do they have nothing better to do like fixing some of these sorry roads around town like service road… or are we spending tax payers dollars worrying about someone promoting there business.
I’m sure there’s alot better things for them to be deciding than if a company van is used as a sign of course they are if you have a company van your going to plaster it all over it for advertising next they will be saying car lots can’t put there names on the cars they sell like I said I’m sure there is alot of bigger things that need to be done than this
Just another reason for not living in Trussville, Jefferson County
A stupid thing to debate.
I hate that the street corner, real estate signs are left up 7 days a week again. I really liked it when they were just put out on the weekends. It makes the streets look so much cleaner when they are not out.
Good thinking. Start imposing additional requirements and restrictions on your tax base. What could go wrong?
I know! After this, let’s go throw rocks at a hornet’s nest. It’ll be fun!
Why would businesses want to come here. So much red tape and now this too.
No free enterprise in Trussville.
I dont know who is bother by this