Two Center Point women charged with assault, harassment of bus driver

Posted by: Posted date: September 07, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CENTER POINT – Two sisters from Center Point have been charged with assault and harassment after a confrontation with a bus driver. One has been arrested while the other remains at large.

Angela Davidson. Photo by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at the 2700 block of 6th Street NE on Aug. 31 in Center Point when Angela Shawntae Davidson, 31, and Ashley Johnson allegedly attacked a bus driver who had finished his route. According to officials, the victim was approached by two women that were angry that the bus stop was two houses from where one of them lived and not at her house.

The victim reported to police that they began yelling obscenities at him, spit at him and hit him on the side of the head. He also reported that one of them tried to force the crossing arm from the front of the bus. He recognized one of the assailants but not the other.

The case was investigated by the Sheriff’s Office School Resource Division. They obtained arrest warrants on Sept. 6 and arrested Davidson but could not locate Johnson. Both have been charged with disorderly conduct, harassment, and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnson are asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.

Comments

  1. Vicki Jordan Hardin says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    go pick your kids up from school then

  2. Kathy Sills says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Classy broads

  3. Lisa Harvey says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    UDoria Seltzer

  4. Doschia Fincher says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    Jill Williams look

  5. Shalanda Owens Hill says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    Michelle Hill Tammie Robinson SMH

  6. Carolyn Morrison Ford says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Not much class left in Center Point. Say to say.

  7. Tjo Johnson says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Trash is going to act like trash. They don’t have anything productive to do so this is how they act.

  8. Kathy Sills says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    anywhere

  9. Karen Jones says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Article makes no sense…..top says they’re charged with assault/harassment and the bottom of the article states: Both have been charged with disorderly conduct, harassment, and criminal mischief…Crazy people need to be charged with assault. God bless the kids with parents like this! 🙁

