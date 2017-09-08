Troy Gentry, of country music duo Montgomery Gentry, killed in helicopter crash
From The Trusssville Tribune Staff Reports
Troy Gentry, one half of the country music duo Montgomery Gentry, is dead after a helicopter he was in crashed near a small airport Friday.
Gentry, 50, and another man were killed when the helicopter they were in crashed into a wooded area near a runway at the airport.
The band was scheduled to play a concert at the airport and resort tonight.
Gentry was the passenger in the helicopter.
Local authorities have not named either victim, but the band’s Twitter account confirmed the news just before 4 p.m.
On the band’s Facebook page was a message that stated the following::It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash which took place at approximately 1 p.m. today in Medford, New Jersey. The duo was scheduled to perform tonight at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford. Troy Gentry was 50 years old.
“Details of the crash are unknown.
“Troy Gentry’s family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time.”