 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Troy Gentry, of country music duo Montgomery Gentry, killed in helicopter crash

Troy Gentry, of country music duo Montgomery Gentry, killed in helicopter crash

Posted by: Posted date: September 08, 2017

From The Trusssville Tribune Staff Reports

Troy Gentry, one half of the country music duo Montgomery Gentry, is dead after a helicopter he was in crashed near a small airport Friday.

Troy Gentry

Gentry, 50, and another man were killed when the helicopter they were in crashed into a wooded area near a runway at the airport.

The band was scheduled to play a concert at the airport and resort tonight.

Gentry was the passenger in the helicopter.

Local authorities have not named either victim, but the band’s Twitter account confirmed the news just before 4 p.m.

 On the band’s Facebook page was a message that stated the following::It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash which took place at approximately 1 p.m. today in Medford, New Jersey. The duo was scheduled to perform tonight at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford. Troy Gentry was 50 years old.

“Details of the crash are unknown.

“Troy Gentry’s family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time.”

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top