Troy Gentry, of country music duo Montgomery Gentry, killed in helicopter crash

From The Trusssville Tribune Staff Reports

Troy Gentry, one half of the country music duo Montgomery Gentry, is dead after a helicopter he was in crashed near a small airport Friday.

Gentry, 50, and another man were killed when the helicopter they were in crashed into a wooded area near a runway at the airport.

The band was scheduled to play a concert at the airport and resort tonight.

Gentry was the passenger in the helicopter.

Local authorities have not named either victim, but the band’s Twitter account confirmed the news just before 4 p.m.